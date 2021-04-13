Bench restoration work commences in Torrevieja





The Councillor for Quality of Urban Services of the Torrevieja City Council, Sandra Sánchez, has advised that given the current state of deterioration of the existing benches on the Juan Aparicio and Avenida de los Marineros (Playa del Cura) beach walkways, conservation works have been contracted for these urban furniture elements that required urgent action, due to the fact that no maintenance work has been carried out in recent years.

The work takes in a stretch some 600 metres long and consists of the benches located on the edge of both promenades and 20 isolated benches on the Paseo Juan Aparicio. The duration of these works is one month and at a cost of 22,385 euro.

The works are mainly consisting of sanding and subsequent painting with a first coat of epoxy paint and a second coat of polyurethane paint on the metal bases. Sanding and subsequent painting in two layers with wood protection paint on the wooden seats and backs. Likewise, small repairs to metal bases or woods in poor condition are also included.