Warning from the Spanish National Police





The National Police is warning of a new method practised by thieves to detect if a property is vacant before breaking in.

The thieves are placing glue strings between the frame and the door to locate possible empty houses.

If several days pass and they have not been broken, it means that no one has opened the door and the house is uninhabited, they warm.

This new method is more difficult to detect since they do not fall to the ground like the plastic devices previously used in this practice.

The police are advising vigilance and attention and if you see them glue strips similar to those in the image, then call the police on 091.