



The cars have a security screen and “everything necessary for the officer’s security,” says the mayor.

The San Fulgencio Local Police has two new vehicles, fully equipped with all the necessary equipment to carry out their important role.

The cars are added to the fleet that is already being used by the agents in the municipality.

The mayor, José Sampere, said that the two vehicles are both procured under a lease agreement, and that in the coming months a third will be added under the same conditions. The term of the arrangement is four years.

The cars are fitted with a security screen and defibrillators will be carried in both vehicles, provided by the Council, because in many cases the Local Police are the first to respond to calls for help, and it is essential that they have all the equipment necessary to carry out their task.