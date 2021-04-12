



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

The Torrevieja 2021 Summer Pool League season remains on hold amid the year-long COVID-19 restrictions that put paid to the 2020 summer season.

“With the current coronavirus restrictions on bar closing times (6pm) it is not possible to continue the league,” Torrevieja Pool League secretary Alan Boswell told The Leader.

“If the restrictions are lifted by the Spanish Government, then there could be a chance of continuation of the league,” said Alan.

Last year the secretary threw open to teams asking if they wanted to partake in the summer 2020 pool season, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had enquiries about the Summer league in 2020 and asked teams to let me know if they were interested in participating, underlining that social distancing was paramount.

“Due to the climate at that time and teams being wary of the coronavirus outbreak the 2020 summer league did not take place,” said Alan.

Cup and rearranged outstanding league games took place after easing of restrictions, prior to players being involved in discussions about the scheduled fixtures, with a decision overwhelmingly agreed by teams to suspend the season in November.

Teams in the Torrevieja pool League include: Santana, Fire Station, Brittania, Dubliner, Terraza, CCS Bar, Iglesias, Murphy’s, Sports Bar, Mil Sol, Marie’s Rendezvous, The Courtyard.

Marina bar, RT2, Friendly bar, Charlie’s Bar, Hacienda, Laguna, Thirsty Boot, Mickey’s bar, O’Brien’s, Oasis, The George.

In October 2020 curfew in the Alicante province was midnight. At present the curfew time is 10pm.

Caption: Alan Boswell: If restrictions are lifted chance of continuation of league.