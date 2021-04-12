



T​the Alicante Provincial Council has approved works for the improvement of the hydraulic infrastructure for supplying water to properties in Calle Mayor, La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.

The total estimated value of the contract is € 119,941.49, with the Provincial Council and the municipality paying half each.

Councillor Noguera explained that “the drinking water network is made up of obsolete fibre cement pipes which are over 30 years old, and which have been translating into an increasing number of breakdowns, with the consequent effects on the technical performance of the network and the quality of service to users”.