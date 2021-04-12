



By Andrew Atkinson

Ines Perkins has been at the forefront in organising volunteers helping those in need during the last year during the coronavirus pandemic that has lead to many families and children benefiting from donations.

The Easter egg campaign saw children both at home and in Torrevieja hospital receive Easter eggs, thanks to the kind generosity of a plethora of people.

“With permission from the parents pictures show the happy kids over Easter, thanks to the Easter egg campaign,” Quirònsalud Nurse Ines told the Leader.

“Volunteer Nikkisixx Lloyd, who has a terminally ill baby, did all the work and delivered the Easter eggs.

“We delivered around 150 eggs in total. We can’t thank you enough for making these children happy over Easter,” added Ines.