



The number of new positive cases in the Province is the lowest one day total of the entire month of April.

Hospital admissions and ICU also decrease although Health notifies an outbreak in Novelda

The stable trend of COVID-19 infections continues in the province with, on Monday, the Ministry of Health releasing details of just 21 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily figure for the entire month of April, and which continues the downward trend that began last Thursday.

However, the province has registered three more deaths in two days (the death figures were not updated on Sunday), which puts the total number of deaths at 2,746 since the pandemic began.

In the Valencian Community, 83 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test have been reported since Sunday, putting the total number of positives at 387,360 people. By provinces, 12 in Castellón (39,660 in total); 21 in Alicante (145,483 in total) ; and 50 in the province of Valencia (202,216 in total). One case remains unassigned.

The number of deaths in the province are half of those registered in the region in the same two day period of time with Health reporting 6 deaths from coronavirus since the last update on Saturday, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of The pandemic is 7,219: 787 in the province of Castellón, 2,746 in Alicante and 3,686 in Valencia.

In hospitals the situation also remains stable with 374 people admitted : 21 in the province of Castellón, with 7 patients in ICU; 186 in the province of Valencia, 38 of them in ICU.

In Alicante the number of people in hospitals has been reduced to 167, 32 of them in the ICU; that’s five fewer people than on Saturday, one less in intensive care.

As for vaccines, the Valencian Community has so far administered a total of 1,079,226 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By provinces, 126,812 in Castellón, 387,141 in Alicante and 565,273 in Valencia.

792,634 people have received one dose while 286,592 people have received both their doses.

Three new outbreaks have been reported , one of them in the province, in Novelda:

Novelda : 11 cases. Social origin

Torrent: 9 cases. Labour origin

Valencia: 10 cases. Social origin