



Catral snip Aspe’s lead at top. Hondon go third. Monte leapfrog Benijofar

By Andrew Atkinson

Hondon Nieves C jumped to third place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 following a 1-0 home win against league leaders Aspe UD A on Saturday.

Atletico de Catral CF reduced Aspe’s lead at the top to two points, after gaining a 3-0 away win at UD Aspense A.

CD Montesinos leapfrogged neighbours CD Benijofar to go fifth on 17 points, with a 2-1 win at the Municipal stadium.

Racing San Miguel hosted CF Sporting San Fulgencio taking a share of the points in a 1-1 draw, moving up to eighth place.

“It was one of those games that we deserved to win, from the first minute. We dominated the first half, with two clear chances, including one that hit the crossbar,” Racing San Miguel coach Dani Pèrez Williscroft told the Leader.

“In the second half after two minutes the referee gave a very light penalty decision against us,” said Dani.

“After 65 minutes we had received seven yellow cards and one red card – San Fulgencio didn’t receive one card. It was very poor refereeing,” said Dani.

“With 10 men we managed to score an equaliser to take a point – but we deserved the three points, and the team knows it.

“We will carry on working the same way to get the three points next week, against a very hard team in Sporting Dolores,” said Dani.

Dani added: “I was happy with Rico, who came up from the under-18’s making his debut, doing a great job.”

Fixtures were played behind closed doors, with RSM season ticket holder Steve Dobson watching the game from a high viewpoint outside the ground.

“It was an interesting second half. Following the penalty and a few minutes later San Miguel getting a player sent off.

“We managed to score an equaliser and overall, it was a very well deserved point for each team,” Steve told the Leader.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 lowly CD Horadada Thair A suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Formentera CF who go ninth to edge up the table.