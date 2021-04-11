Grand National tip Minella Times part of fromthehorsesmouth.info 10 horse 442,260-1 accumulator!





Minella Times (11-1), Knappers Hill (8-1) 108-1 Aintree double

Peat Moss (3-1), Shecandoo (9-4) 13-1 Lingfield double

Diligent (4-6), Old Jewry (4-1) 8-1 Newcastle double

Cadamosto (7-4), Sense Of Worth (4-5) 4-1 Dundalk double

By Andrew Atkinson

Randox Health Aintree Grand National winner Minella Times was part of fromthehorsesmouth.info 10 winning tips on Saturday – returning a 442,260-1 accumulator!

At Aintree, Minella Times (11-1) and Knappers Hill (8-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info returned an 108-1 double.

Lingfield Park, Peat Moss (3-1) and Shecandoo (9-4) returned a 13-1 double. Newcastle Diligent (4-6) and Old Jewry (4-1) returned an 8-1 double. Dundalk, Cadamosto (7-4) and Sense Of Worth (4-5) returned a 4-1 double. Excel Power (3-1) was a winning tip at Wolverhampton.

*Peat Moss (3-1), Cadamosto (7-4), Shecandoo (9-4), Diligent (4-6), Saint De Reve (10-11), Sense Of Worth (4-5), Old Jewry (4-1), Minella Times (11-1), Knappers Hill (8-1), Excel Power (3-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info 442,260-1 accumulator.

Caption: Aintree Grand National fromthehorsesmouth.info selections bore fruit: Minella Times 11-1 (1st), Any Second Now 15-2 (3rd), Burrows Saint 9-1 (4th).

