



Once again not all Covid bad news. Easter weekend was another great fund raising day at the Misol Bar organised by Lisa and Lesley.

The event was to raise funds for a local animal sanctuary. There were stalls, raffle tickets etc raising a total of 353 euros.

However ADAT (an association dedicated to the health and safety of animals) decided to match the money raised at the event, making the final total 706 euros.

The Sanctuary also fosters some of the cats that have difficulties and long time medications for the Albergue Shelter in Torrevieja, of which ADAT has many volunteers helping. Well done everyone. For further information – alberguecats@gmail.com