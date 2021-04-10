



I’m Simon from The Friendly Bar.

Following on from your article about Ann and John Bartlett.

I just wanted to let you know that on Easter Monday we raised over 800€ to be split between the Playa Flamenca Friends Food Bank and The Elche Children’s Care Home. With the help of our customers which include Ann and John Bartlett and also Dave and Jane Adams (previous owners of the Friendly Bar). The effort that these guys put into helping support local charities is amazing and we love being able to facilitate these events in the bar.

The Citrus Centre recently recently raised 1713€ for the EECH 890€ of which was raised by The Friendly Bar with our Christmas Raffle but again the main driving force behind this was Mrs Bartlett.

We raised 546€ for The Royal British Legion on Remembrance Sunday, The Centre raised enough money to purchase 2 much needed Defibrillators for the area and we are continously raising money to help Finca La Castellana Animal Rescue.

We would appreciate it very much if you could publish a small piece just to say thank you to all the customers of the Friendly Bar and the Citrus Centre for their continued support, helping us to raise much needed funds for these charities.

Kind Regards

Simon Lumb

The Friendly Bar

Citrus Centre

Playa Flamenca

03189

Tel. 722790355