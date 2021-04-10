Shecandoo comples quickfire 35-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Shecandoo (9-4) completed a quickfire 35-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble on Saturday when winning the At The Races App Handicap over 5f under jockey Ben Curtis at Lingfield Park.

Nigel Hawke trained Peat Moss (3-1) landed the At The Races Handicap over 1m 7f under Curtis at Lingfield Park, with Aidan O’Brien trained Cadamosto (7-4) ridden by Ryan Moore winning the Irish Stallion Farm EBF Maiden over 5f at Dundalk.

A Patent bet paid £78.69 on the three winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selections.

Caption: Ben Curtis: Shecandoo and Peat Moss fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Lingfield Park. Photo: Twitter

