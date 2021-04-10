



Are you looking for some of the most innovative technology in plumbing? The latest plumbing technology uses a low-tech design that is easy to use. More importantly, slick gadgets can greatly improve the appearance of your home. Read on to learn some of the innovative plumbing technologies that can be useful to homeowners.

Touchless Faucet

A touchless faucet uses a sensor to detect a hand or container under the faucet and it automatically turns on. Different types of touchless faucets are designed for the kitchen and bathroom.

The primary advantage of a touchless faucet is that it provides improved hygiene. With this type of technology, there is no need to touch it. This helps to prevent the spreading of germs and other unwanted bacteria. This type of faucet is convenient and is easier to use than other standard types.

Outdoor Water Hydrants

As a homeowner, you can also consider outdoor hot and cold water hydrants for your property. You may need hot water for outdoor purposes, and the good news is that you can install hydrants in any desired location outside your house.

You can adjust the temperature of the water by simply twisting the knob. The biggest perk about this technology is that it offers protection against frozen water that can damage your pipes. Most importantly, outdoor hydrants are easy to use.

Sewer, Drain & Water Supply Camera Inspection

Some leakages along the water supply or sewer systems are hidden, and you cannot easily detect them with the naked eye. If you want to make life easier in your home, you can consider Digital Pipe Inspections to help you identify the root cause of blocked or slow drainage. This technology is efficient, and it provides an accurate report in the form of images or videos of the damaged places along with the drainage system.

The drain inspection camera can reach inaccessible areas and also gives you real-time reports. The technology can help you identify cracked pipes and also show the cause of the problem.

For instance, the inspection system can show you if the damage to the pipe was caused by tree roots or other movements in the ground. In other words, this plumbing technology provides you with accurate information about the current condition of water and drain systems.

Water Leak Prevention System

Water leaks can be frustrating since you can work up to a flooded bathroom or basement. Water leakages can also contribute to severe damage to your property. However, you can get a water leak prevention system that can alert you through your smartphone of the possibility of flooding before damage is caused. The technology consists of flood sensors that you can place in different places along your water system to detect the possibility of extensive water leaks.

Smart Toilets

Smart toilets consisting of personalized presets accessible via phone app are worth the cost if you want to try something outstanding in 2021. You can use your mobile phone to perform different tasks like adjusting the warmth of the toilet seat, level of freshening air, water cleansing temperature, and your choice of ambient color. A smart toilet also comes with adjustable height, automatic flushing, and UV sanitation. The toilet seat can sense you when approaching and it lights up.

Smart Irrigation

Smart irrigation technology uses a digital control device like your smartphone. This technology can turn on the sprinklers and off from a mobile phone. You can also set a timer to determine the area that should be irrigated. You can also align the system with the forecasts provided by the National Weather Services.

In other words, you do not need to turn on the irrigation system when. It is convenient since it can automatically turn on even when you are not at home. Another great benefit is that you can adjust the quantity of water that you use for irrigation. This will help you to save money on water bills if you can control the volume of water that you require for your gardening.

Greywater Recycling

Greywater recycling is another latest trend in plumbing that allows you to reuse water from your kitchen, shower, bathtub, or washing machine. This system allows you to recycle used water that is not too dirty or contaminated. While this method might not produce safe water for consumption by humans, the water is safe for plants.

The concept is based on the notion that used water goes through a recycling or filtration process that eliminates minor contaminants. Instead of polluting the environment with dirty water, you can recycle and use it for other better purposes. You do not need plumbing fixtures installed in your yard to use the greywater recycling method. The system also promotes green living.

Tankless Water Heaters

A tankless water heater can be convenient, and it is one of the smart technologies that you should consider for your home. With a tankless water heater, you can save space, energy and also access the continuous flow of hot water in your home. These heaters can provide twice the quantity of water offered by traditional water heaters.

You do not need a tank when you choose this appliance, and it can help you save a lot of space in your home. The technology is designed to heat water as it flows to different places in your home. This way, you can take long showers without worrying about running out of hot water in your home.

In every home, water plays a critical role, and it’s no surprise that plumbing systems can be frustrating. For instance, water leaks, sewer blockages, or other issues related to the supply of water can be challenging to fix. However, various innovative plumbing technologies can make life easier for many homeowners.

With the right technology installed at your home, you can easily detect different problems before they cause extensive damage or even prevent them from occurring altogether. Although some of these options can be pricey to install, they help cut costs in the long run and are a worthy investment.