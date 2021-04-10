Hernandian Spring 2021





For the next 3 months or so the Orihuela Department of Culture will be presenting a program of Literature Events entitled the “Hernandian Spring” in commemoration of the anniversary of the city’s most famous son, the Oriolano poet Miguel Hernández.

The program will include several different activities, including exhibitions, concerts, poetry recitals and book presentations.

All these activities will be socially distanced and will comply with all the hygienic-sanitary and safety measures necessary during the current health situation.

One exhibition that will run throughout the entire event is entitled “María Zambrano. The dawn of thought.” It will take visitors through a journey of the life and work of the Malaga philosopher who shared many long walks and conversations with Miguel Hernández, during their time in Madrid.

Running alongside, the María Moliner Municipal Library will host the VI edition of the Encounters with Poetry, a series of presentations that have been put together by the Oriolano poet José Luis Zerón, in which writers such as Julio Calvet, José Luis Ferris, Juana Marín, Rosa Cuadrado, Begoña Abellán, Pilar Blanco and Pedro Serrano will all take part.

The Miguel Hernández Cultural Foundation will present the books “Adolfo Lizón and those of his time”, “Ramón Sijé. From journalism to essays”, by José Antonio Sáez Fernández,” Miguel Hernández and the Hispanic-American poets as well as other Hernandist features”, as well as the digitized edition of the magazine “Empiurema”.

One of the main events of the program will be held on 29 April, the presentation of a copy of the magazine “El Gallo Crisis” (1934-1935), said, from the literary point of view, to be the most important magazine in the first half of the 20th century in which Miguel Hernández collaborated in all its issues.

You should also look out for the Orchestral tribute to Miguel Hernández by the Sinfónica de Orihuela which will be held on the Playa Flamenca esplanade on Saturday 17 April

Weekly events will feature every Monday in the Leader Newspaper with the full program available on the website www.theleader.info

02 MARZO to 27 JUNIO

Literature Exhibition

“María Zambrano. La aurora del pensamiento”. (The dawn of thought).

Exhibition Rooms Miguel Hernández. Rincón Hernandiano.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

Colabora: Fundación María Zambrano.

14 April – Wednesday 19.15 h

Poetry

Encounters with Poetry. Pedro Serrano.

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

15 April Thursday 19.30 h

Literature

Presentation of the book “Adolfo Lizón y los de su tiempo”.

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

Colabora: Concejalía de Cultura.

17 April Saturday 19.00 h

Music

Orchestral tribute to Miguel Hernández

Sinfónica de Orihuela.

Explanada Playa Flamenca. Orihuela Costa.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura.

21 April Wednesday 19.15 h

Poetry

Encounters with poetry. Begoña Abellán Rodes.

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

28 April 19.15 h

Poetry

Encounters with poetry. Rosa Cuadrado.

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

29 April Thursday 19.30 h

Literature

Presentation of the magazine El Gallo Crisis (1934-1935).

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura, Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández y Caja Rural Central.