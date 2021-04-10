



Guardamar Soccer CD part with Agustín Mompeán as Cristian Carbonell appointed coach.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 club Guardamar Soccer CD have parted company with Agustín Mompeán and appointed Cristian Carbonell as his replacement as coach.

Guardamar born Carbonell, former coach of Sporting de Guardamar, succeeds Mompeàn having been appointed coach last year, under the helm of the newly formed club.

Carbonell was appointed coach on April 6, 24 hours after Mompeán’s exit, with Guardamar Soccer CD sitting in fourth place in Group 17, just six points behind league leaders Sporting Costablanca.

Guardamar Soccer CD new coach Cristian Carbonell.

By Andrew Atkinson