Freemasons support ‘Help at Home’





The Worshipful Master of local Freemason’s Lodge, Las Salinas, Keith Carter presented a much needed hospital style bed to “Help at Home” General Secretary Susie Brice on Wednesday 31st March at their premises in Cabo Roig. President Patricia Muirhead thanked the Freemasons most sincerely for their support, adding that the new bed would be put to good use right away.

“Help at Home” is a registered charity that offers short term support and assistance for people of all ages in their own homes. Voluntary services include transport to medical centres, respite care, shopping, companionship, advice on social services and welfare benefits, legal matters, and translation. Housekeeping services can be arranged at a cost of fifteen-twenty euros per hour, and can include assistance with personal needs and meal preparation if desired.

“Help at Home” has an office and furniture shop at Cabo Roig, and a charity shop at Playa Flamenca and Quesada. Further details can be found at www.helpathomecb.com Volunteers can be contacted by email: helpathomequesada@gmail.com or telephone: 711039558.

Picture Foreground: Worshipful Master Keith Carter, and General Secretary Susie Brice.

Picture Background: President Patricia Muirhead, Welfare Officer Sheila Powell and Shop Volunteer Lynette Johnson.

S & F,

WBro William G Turney ProvGCO

Communications Officer,

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia