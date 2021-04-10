Diamond Couple





Sixty years has past when they said, ‘it would never last!’ Now living with the warm sun in the mountains of Spain where they moved to a charming little village twenty years ago.

Percy & Jean now happily married for sixty years enjoy a lifestyle totally different from their previous adventures in the World of business.

They have two daughters who they are pleased to see are contentedly married with their own families.

Like everyone else they have been sadly affected by the pandemic as their anniversary passed without the celebration of their nearest, which was also aggravated by the missing of two important birthdays.

They keep busy with some charitable work and supporting each other in Percy’s writings.