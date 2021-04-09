



The Torrevieja Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, announced a new mobile application for the reservation of sports facilities in the town. It is a pioneering application which is available in 11 languages ​​(English, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Valencian, Catalan, Basque and Galician). The Torrevieja Sports City app is available free for all mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems. The main objective of the application is to make it easier for the user to manage reservations for facilities such as the swimming pool or the municipal gym. Users will also have the latest news about the council with this accessible guide, and even the weather conditions in real time. Developed with an easy interface, the user can choose the language and change it at any time. From the app you can also access the website (www.torreviejasportscity.com), consult and follow the council on their official profiles on social networks or even download documents. The app has a contact area with an interactive map with the location of the sports city, plus information, the characteristics and history of each of the facilities that make up the complex, as well as their hours of use. The development has been carried out by the company CIE Informática, costing 2,904 (VAT included) which includes the development, creation, publication on the official download platforms, the training of the council team, as well as 2 physical qrcode devices for the daily management of user reservations.