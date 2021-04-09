



Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested several members of an organisation that was dedicated to the cultivation and sale of marijuana, as well as to the sale of cocaine.

Amongst the arrests, which took place last month, one of the detainees is an officer of the Torrevieja Local Police, who is alleged to have used his position to facilitate the distribution of the drug.

Operation “Sanillo” began in September and ended successfully when the Pilar de la Horadada Judicial Police Team arrested 12 members of a criminal organisation dedicated to the cultivation and trafficking of marijuana in occupied properties in the Vega Baja.

Due to their numerous investigations, the agents were aware that, apart from the dismantled criminal group, a member of the Torrevieja Local Police could be involved.

The investigation led to one of his neighbours where it was discovered that the policeman was engaged in the “retail” of cocaine and marijuana, selling the substances both at his home on the Orihuela Costa, and across the region.

To get hold of the narcotics, the agent picked them up from his neighbour’s house, even accessing the interior of the home when the resident was away. He even carried and distributed the narcotics from a police vehicle.

The Guardia Civil were also aware that in the neighbour’s address there was a large marijuana plantation being grown “indoors”, whose care and maintenance lay with two more gang members people who were often seen entering and exiting the property until the early hours of the morning.

Four people were arrested, all males between 34 and 45 years of age and of Spanish, Ukrainian and Italian nationalities. In addition to the 126 marijuana plants that were found, numerous materials for their maintenance has been seized, 100 grams of marijuana leaves, 33 grams of marijuana buds, 20 grams of cocaine and another 247 grams of caustic soda used to “cut” the drug. Two vehicles were also requisitioned, along with 375 euro in cash, a compressed air pistol and a muzzleloader.

The arrest of the police agent was made a week after the main arrests. He has since been charged with drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal group and the omission of the duty to prosecute crimes.