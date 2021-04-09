



By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained Chantry House, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase over 3m at Aintree on day two of the Aintree Grand National meeting on Friday, romping home by 32 lengths, after leader Espoir De Romay fell two out.

“I thought it was a magnificent effort and it shows he stays a strongly run three miles on a flat track,” said winning jockey Nico de Boinville.

Chantry House (11-8) went clear of Shan Blue, with Fiddlerontheroof third, after Espoir De Romay’s fall under David Bass.

“It was all about finding out if three miles was his trip. We were keen to try it – a solid test. Nico was always in the zone,” said Henderson.

Joseph O’Brien trained Fakir D’Oudairies (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Grade 1 Marsh Chase over 2m 3f under jockey Mark Walsh – with one punt reportedly near £200,000 before the off!

“We went a good gallop and Joseph said ride him with a bit of light,” said winning jockey Walsh.

Fakir D’Oudairies beat Nuts Well (14-1) by 11 lengths, with Itchy Feet (14-1) third: “I just kept squeezing and he got his head in front. They went a good gallop and he jumped brilliant.

“He missed one or two, when he was behind horses, which is why I pulled him out.

“This lad deserves his day in the sun. He’s been running savage races all year without getting his head in front,” added Walsh.

Image: Fakir D’Oudairies was credited with the performance of the day at Aintree

The post Chantry House and Fakir D’Oudairies Aintree double for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.