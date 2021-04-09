



Announced on Twitter at 13.01 on Friday, the statement simply said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Phillip was 99 years of age. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday in less than 2 months time on 10th June.

The Queen’s consort recently spent a month in King Edward VII’s hospital in central London on 16 February after feeling unwell. It was subsequently announced that we was suffering from an infection, although exactly wat it was remained unspecified.

Last year he retired from public duties, spending the last few years between Windsor Castle, where he died, and a family home in eastern England.

The BBC announced his death at noon this Friday and no further details have been released, neither the causes nor the circumstances of the death.

Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years was popular with the British people, for his contribution to the stability of the monarchy in support of his wife Queen Elizabeth II.

His sometimes-brusque character was considered an eccentric trait of a personality that seemed happy to remain in the background.

It is thought that his death may now push the queen, who will turn 95 on April 21, to gradually withdraw from many of her official functions.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was amongst the first to pay his respects saying that the Duke of Edinburgh “inspired” and won the “affection” of several generations of the British people.

Laboour leader Keir Starmer, said that with the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the United Kingdom has lost an “extraordinary public servant”. “Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country, from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during World War II to decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Scotland’s chief minister, Nicola Sturgeon, also tweeted her “sadness” and expressed her “deep condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.