Blackmore Aintree hopes on Tea Clipper, Ballyadam and Lisnagar Oscar away from National spotlight





By Andrew Atkinson

Rachael Blackmore has an opportunity to be in the headlines at Aintree on Saturday – away from the Grand National showcase spotlight.

Blackmore is up on Tom Lacey trained six-year-old Tea Clipper (1.45) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the opening race EFT Grade 3 Handicap Hurdle over 3m, noted when third of 26 in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Blackmore rides Henry De Bromhead trained Ballyadam (2.25) under 11st 4lbs tipped to land the Betway Grade 1 Mersey Novices Hurdle over 2m 4f.

In the Doombar Grade 1 Chase over 1m 7f Nicky Henderson trained Shiskin (3.00) (1-7) looks a formality; with Philip Hobbs trained Gumball (7-1) selected each-way for a better value punt.

The Grade 1 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle over 3m sees popular Paisley Park (3.35) trained by Emma Lavelle and ridden by Aidan Coleman go to post, tipped to win on the back of finishing third at Cheltenham.

Rebecca Curtis trained Lisnagar Oscar, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, is tipped each-way noted when finishing second at Cheltenham in March.

Sam Brown (4.15) ridden by Harry Cobden and Hold The Note trained by Mick Channon and ridden by Tom Scudamore are both each-way selections in the Grade 3 Betway Handicap over 3m.

The Randox Health Grand National (5.15) see article Cloth Cap has credentials.

Paul Nicholls trained Knappers Hill (6.20) ridden by Megan Nicholls is tipped each-way in the G2 Weatherbys NH Flat Race over 2m.

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.55 Peat Moss. 1.25 Shecandoo. 2.00 Outrage. 2.40 Secret Victory. 3.15 Arctic Sea. 3.50 Brunel Charm. 4.25 Ajrad. 4.55 Fauvette.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Fantastic Rock. 1.53 Diligent. 2.33 Shaka The King (ew). 3.05 Cave Top (ew). 3.40 El Borracho (ew). 4.10 First Account. 4.45 Old Jewry; Jedhi (ew). 5.30 Mcgarry (ew).

CHEPSTOW fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 Getaway Luv. 1.00 Waikiki Waves (ew).1.35 Mac Amara. 2.10 Poets Reflection. 2.45 Saint De Reve. 3.20 Ginistrelli (ew). 4.00 Young O’leary. 4.35 Don Alvaro.

DUNDALK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Cadamosto. 1.40 Award Dancer. 2.15 Never Mistabeat. 2.50 Umneyaat. 3.25 Sinseir (ew). 3.55 Sense Of Worth. 4.30 Kinch (ew). 5.00 Bears Hug.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.05 Belafonte. 5.40 Crazy Spin. 6.15 Wakening. 6.45 Golden Rules. 7.15 Excel Power. 7.45 Puchita (ew). 8.15 Cloud Thunder (ew).

