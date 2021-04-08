HENDERSON AINTREE RAID





O’Brien trained Fakir D’Oudairies tipped to win Marsh Chase

By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained Dusart (2.20) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Betway Top Grade One Novices Hurdle over 2m, with Nico De Boinville up, on day two of the Aintree Grand National meeting on Friday.

Dusart, a winner at Newbury in November, goes head-to-head with noted duo Supreme Novices’ Hurdle third, For Pleasure and County Hurdle winner Belfast Banter.

Joseph O’Brien trained top Class Chaser Fakir D’Oudairies (3.25) is tipped to win the Marsh Chase, over 2m 3f with MP Walsh up.

2020 Queen Mother Champion Chase winner, 10-year-old Politologue, goes to post in the Grade 1 feature Melling Chase on the back of victory in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Second in the Clarence House Chase, Politologue, who missed the Champion Chase after having bled from the nose, is out to become the sixth dual-winner of the 2m 4f Grade 1 (run as the Marsh Chase).

Henderson also eyes glory with tip Chantry House (2.50) in the Grade 1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase, over 3m, with Nico De Boinville up. Noted are Fiddlerontheroof and The Big Breakaway.

Daryl Jacob rides Henderson trained Monte Cristo (1.45) 16-1, tipped each-way in the G3 Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f.

Monte Cristo a winner at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, was badly hampered in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham last month.

AINTREE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Monte Cristo (ew). 2.20 Dusart. 2.50 Chantry House. 3.25 Fakir D’Oudairies. 4.05 Modus (ew); Caribean Boy (ew). 4.40 Cape Gentleman (ew). 5.15 Leoncavallo (ew).

