Bristol De Mai in top National form





Conditional jockey Tom Midgley said: “My tip for the Aintree Grand National is Nigel Twiston-Davies trained 10-year-old BRISTOL DE MAI”.

Jockey Daryl Jacob who rides Bristol De Mai (25-1), won the National in 2012 on Neptune Collonges: “Bristol De Mai is in very good form. He has schooled very nicely for me and has worked very nicely at home,” said Jacob.

“Everyone seems very happy with him. Obviously it is a big task carrying top-weight over an extended four miles, but he has been a wonderful servant to us and he is one of the class horses in the race.

“Bristol De Mai has been a lovely jumper. He schooled nicely over Aintree-type fences and I was very happy with what I saw.

“Hopefully we have a clear round and he won’t be too far away. Neptune Collonges fitted the same sort of bill and Bristol De Mai is exactly the same, in that he boasts top-class form into the race. Hopefully he can stay the trip. I believe he will and I will ride him as if he will stay the trip.

“You never know, until you go to the well. I don’t think quicker ground will be a problem. If it is good to soft, good in places, I would be very happy.

“Every horse is a rival in the Grand National – any horse can win it. It’s going to be a very tough race,” said Jacob.

