



Nicholls plethora of chances on day one of Aintree Grand National meeting with Clan Des Obeaux and Hitman

By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls has a plethora of chances on day one of the three day Aintree Grand National on Thursday – headlined with Clan Des Obeaux (2.50) in the Betway Bowl.

Clan Des Obeaux finished a neck second behind stablemate Secret Investor at Newbury last time out: “Clan Des Obeaux is either going to run in some blinkers or cheekpieces.

“He ran very well behind Secret Investor – he deserves to win a nice race this season.

“Cheekpieces or blinkers might just sharpen him up a bit. To be fair, he has had a lot of hard races but he has stayed sound through it all. A little bit of headgear might just focus him a bit more,” said Nicholls.

On Hitman (1.45) Nicholls said: “This has always been Hitman’s target as we missed Cheltenham with him. He won nicely at Newbury, where he had a pop round to get his confidence back, after he had a fall in the Scilly Isles.

“Two and a half miles around Aintree will suit him well. I’d like to think he would be one of my best chances.”

AINTREE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Hitman. 2.20 Monmical. 2.50 Clan Des Obeaux. 3.25 Mcfabulous. 4.05 Cat Tiger. 4.40 Getaway Trump. 5.15 Eileendover.

The post PAUL’S CLAN! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.