Members from the local police special operations group, the G.R.O., have been conducting surveillance in the parks and gardens of the town.

In particular, the G.R.O. have been carrying out preventive work on the consumption and possession of narcotic substances. The officers have been carrying out searches and tests using their dedicated equipment, assisted by a specialised dog who is an expert in the detection of substances, resulting in a large cache of narcotics being taken off the streets.