



We lead with three real stories, two of which will chill you to the very core, about the funeral services that are available here in Spain, where we compare the services offered by the major money driven companies that operate the large crematoriums, and where their representatives miraculously appear without ever being called. We compare these with the much more caring and compassionate services available through the likes of PF Samper in Pilar d la Horadada, and a number of other reputable expat companies.

The story has two main messages that we all should note; the importance of having a good funeral plan or an arrangement with a reputable company and the fact that you must not sign anything at all while in a shocked and emotional state because with some companies, where profit rather than a considerate and sympathetic service is the main criteria you will certainly be put under pressure to do so.

More information was released last week by the prosecutor about the circumstances surrounding the embezzlement charges initiated against the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascunana, and still with politics, the arson attack last Friday on the Cartagena offices of local party Podemos, where a burning Molotov cocktail was thrown into their town centre office.

As Torrevieja declares war on the swarms of Mosquitoes that are affecting many parts of the town, Linda Bentley shares her get away from it all experiences of a weekend in a yurt high in the mountains close to Benidorm.

Sport, including a report on Elche’s draw with Real Betis golf from Mick the Grip and Mike Probert as well as, on the eve of the Grand National, an Andrew Atkinson exclusive on golfer and racehorse owner Lee Westwood’s Aintree Dream.

