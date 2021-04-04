Torrevieja and La Mata Fairs reopen till 18 April





The children’s amusements and fairs have reopened to the public in Torrevieja and La Mata and will operate on weekdays and weekends until 9.30 pm. The Councillor, Federico Alarcón, said that all necessary safety and hygiene measure will be applied with hydroalcoholic gel dispensers available at all entrances to both fairgrounds.

The use of masks is mandatory whether or not the safety distances are kept, with users required to carry out disinfection after each activity.

The Torrevieja amusement fair is located in the port area, in front of the Paseo de La Freedom while the La Mata fair, is situated in the Plaza de Encarnación Puchol.

The councillor said that the two fairs will provide a welcome source of entertainment and he hopes that people can enjoy all the activities whilst respecting the safety protocols that are currently in place.