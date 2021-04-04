



Horadada Social Services organised four talks during the last month aimed at students in the fifth and sixth grades of Primary Education, the objective of which is to prevent addiction to mobile phones and video games among the municipality’s youth.

The talks were presented by the Community Prevention Unit of Addictive Behaviours – UPCCA of Pilar de la Horadada in order to advise users of the many different mental and physical problems that may be cause by such addictions including sleep disturbances, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, relationship problems and anxiety.

The UPCCA of Pilar de la Horadada emphasised the importance of informing youngsters about the risks of excessive use of New Technologies and the increasing number of people who are being referred to doctors and mental health professional for support and treatment.