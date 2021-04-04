Foxy Ladies are back





It is great to know that we can meet up again for our Foxy ladies lunch since our Christmas one. I hope you have all kept well and now ready to meet.

Our lunch is on Friday 30th April at Stan and Ollies in El Raso. We are having our Spring Fashion Show first and that will be for 12.00 The restaurant will be very good as social distancing and we will be well apart as we were on our last visit there. Creana is bringing along the new season range so lots to see.

Are there any ladies who would like to volunteer and be a model for us, please?

Arrival time is from anytime after 11.00 for the stock preview and show and then lunch is booked for 1.30

Please contact me by Monday 26th April with your menu choices as that is the day I contact the restaurant. Should you need to cancel please contact me by Thursday 29th April by email…bodyharmony44@gmail.com or by phone on 966 795 103/ 659 014 445

Please choose from the menu below:

Starters

Moules Marnier

Fresh steamed mussels in white wine sauce, cream and garlic

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Fillet on a salad leaf tossed in a light Caesar dressing, topped with garlic croutons and shaved parmesan

Hoi Sin Duck Roll Served on a spring onion and cucumber salad

Chicken Liver Pate

Homemade Chicken Liver Pate served with Farmhouse toast and sweet onion chutney.

Homemade soup of the day Served with crusty bread

Monkfish Breaded Goujons Served with pea puree and homemade tartar sauce

Boxed Baked Camembert Seasoned with garlic and rosemary, served with farmhouse toast

Mains

Pork Wellington

Pork fillet, spinach and apricots wrapped on puff pastry served with new potatoes and creamy mushroom sauce

Cajun Fillet of Salmon

With Pak Choi, spinach, roasted new potatoes and a dill and chive sauce

Braised Beef Cheeks

Served with creamy mashed potato, fresh vegetables and red wine jus

Chicken and Mushroom Strogonoff

Served with wild rice

Lambs Liver, Bacon and Onions

Served with mash potato, topped with streaky bacon and rich onion gravy

Thai Green Curry with Chicken OR Vegetables

Authentic Thai Green curry served with plain rice

V Mushroom Strogonoff and rice OR Vegetable lasagne with chips and salad

Desserts

Choose from the chalk board

PRICE IS 17 EUROS WHICH INCLUDES A TIP, GLASS OF WINE OR SOFT DRINK

Directions to Stan and Ollies Restaurant. (For Sat Nav…Carrer Nostra Senyora de Fatima 10, 03149 El Raso, Alicante)

From N332 South

Stay on N332 till after La Mata and then take the exit for Los Montesinos at the Procomobel furniture store. At roundabout, take the 2nd exit and then go down the Lemon tree road……..at the first roundabout which is El Raso, take the 2nd exit and then the at the next roundabout, take the first exit and Stan and Ollies is on the right.

From Guardamar or N332 north

Take the exit to Los Montesinos at Procomobel and then go to 2nd exit to Lo Montesinos along the Lemon Tree Road to the first roundabout and then take the 2nd exit at El Raso and then 1st exit at next roundabout. Stan and Ollies on the right.

I look forward to seeing you again. Take care till then

Christine