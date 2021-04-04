EASTER BONAZA £774,111 ACCUMULATOR!





fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips: Saltwind (9-4), Five Star Getaway (5-4), Eton College (11-1), Hell Road (2-5), Elimay (8-15), Wetlands (10-11), Jabbarockie (4-1), Our Surprise (10-11), Party Central (7-4), Cosmic George (2-1), Samoot (10-11), Nine Elms (5-2) and Pope Gregory (11-4) return £774,111

Wolverhampton 75-1 accumulator, Musselburgh 60-1 double, Fairyhouse 12-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Pope Gregory (11-4f) completed a ‘lucky 13’ fromthehorsesmouth.info Easter winning tips under Richard Kingscote at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting on Saturday with a £774,111 return accumulator.

Pope Gregory (11-4), Nine Elms (5-2), Samoot (10-11) and Cosmic George (2-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at the Midlands track returned a 75-1 accumulator; with a Yankee bet paying £235. King Athelstan (10-1) tipped each-way finished second.

Eric Alston trained Jabbarockie (4-1) was tipped to win the 5f Betway C2 Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap at Musselburgh under jockey Jason Hart, completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 60-1 double on the back of Eton College (11-1) returning to the winning enclosure.

Saltwind (9-4), Elimay (8-15) and Party Central (6-4) returned a 12-1 treble at Fairyhouse; with ew tip Capoianno (12-1) placed.

Wetlands (10-11) was a winning selection at Carlisle; with ew tip Coup de Gold (16-1) placed.

Five Star Getaway (5-4) was a winning tip at Haydock Park; with ew tip Compadre (11-1) second. Hell Road (2-5) and Our Surprise (10-11) returned a double at Newton Abbot.

The 13 Easter fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips included: Saltwind (9-4), Five Star Getaway (5-4), Eton College (11-1), Hell Road (2-5), Elimay (8-15), Wetlands (10-11), Jabbarockie (4-1), Our Surprise (10-11), Party Central (7-4), Cosmic George (2-1), Samoot (10-11), Nine Elms (5-2) and Pope Gregory (11-4) returning £774,111.

