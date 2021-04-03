SUPER SIX! Five star (Easter) getaway for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters!





Eton College 11-1, Coup De Gold 16-1, Saltwind 9-4, Five Star Getaway 5-4, Hell Road 2-5, Elimay 8-15

By Andrew Atkinson

Headline each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Coup De Gold 16-1 with Tom Midgley up, finished third in the Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle at Carlisle on Saturday, part of a Super-Six tips.

David Thompson trained Coup De Gold sat midfield in the 2m 1f race, moving through the field, running on to finish third behind winner Donald McCain trained Donladd (4-1jf) ridden by Peter Cavanagh and Old Jewry.

Fairyhouse tip Saltwind (9-4) won the Maiden Hurdle starting the Easter egg party as fromthehorsesmouth.info tips kept rolling in.

At Haydock Park Christian Williams trained Five Star Getaway (5-4) under Jack Tudor landed the Betway Handicap Chase over 2m 3f.

Eton College (11-1) trained by Mark Johnston, tipped each-way, landed the Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow 7f Handicap, under Franny Norton.

Heavily backed Paul Nicholls trained Hell Red (2-5) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Newton Abbot 2m Novices Hurdle, under jockey Harry Cobden.

Willie Mullins trained Elimay (8-15) landed the BoyleSports Listed Mares Chase at Fairyhouse, under Mark Walsh.

Johnson maintained his stable’s fine form when Naamoos returned to the winner’s enclosure at Musselburgh, ahead of stablemate and tip Forest Falcon.

*fromthehorsesmouth.info five winning tips: Saltwind (9-4), Five Star Getaway (5-4), Eton College (11-1) Hell Road (2-5) and Elimay (8-15) returned a 188-1 accumulator. Lucky 31 £1,090. Canadian £1,070. Super Yankee £1,070.

