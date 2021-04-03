



Local Freemason’s Lodge, Santa Faz, recently held their “Santa Faz Beach Walk and Barbecue” which had been scheduled for Saturday and would have been delayed into next week had it not, fortunately, been decided to postpone it by one day to Sunday 21st March 2021.

This annual charity event, held under strict observance of current health guidelines, at The International Club, El Campello, was blessed with warm, dry and thankfully wind free weather.

The huge and varied amount food, like the assembled company, was excellent. Aided and abetted by Lin (salads and jacket potatoes), Jean (cakes) and WBro Ivan (kartofel salat). Particular thanks go to Gill Hovell (President), Bro Barry Hovell SW (Treasurer) and the Committee of The International Club for all their help with the complex logistics.

Despite the many current restrictions and, sadly, with a greatly reduced number of participants, the amount raised still exceeded all expectations. The charity raffle, sponsored walkers, donations and contributions from Brethren’s charity pots, was rounded up to a total of seven hundred euros.

An exceptional amount, especially under the circumstances, was raised for the Worshipful Master’s charity which, for this year, is MABS, and which will be presented at a later date. MABS Cancer Support Fundación’s commitment in Spain can be summed up in this short sentence: “To care, comfort and counsel people affected by cancer”. A very worthwhile cause and one supported by many Freemasons.

WBro William G Turney ProvGCO, Communications Officer,

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia