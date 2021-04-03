



Have the C’s and Jose Aix got the courage to call and demand the resignation of the Mayor, Emilio Bascunana.

Below is a brief extract from the news article which recently broke

Leading up to the last elections 2019, we had high expectations of the C’s to improve the coast but only to be badly let down,

I believe they do not have the courage to do what is right, BUT if they do find the courage, what then? Who will be Mayor?

Will there be a change of policy of discrimination aimed at the coast, but if you look back through history, I believe nothing will change.

It is difficult to change a Council’s attitude, it’s like the story of the mythical creature the Hydra, you cut off one head but another one comes back so could we be replacing one incompetent Mayor with one with the same agenda.

The council is diseased, it is like there is a cancer running through it! As long as we are being subjugated the coast will only carry on disintegrating around us.

Many of the answers lie with the Ciudadanos leader and Deputy Mayor, José Aix, who can either ask for the head of Bascuñana, in order to cleanse their image in the face of the political battles that lie ahead, or they can yet again provide him with their increasingly wavering support, and at least temporarily, save his career. But at the present time, nobody really knows what will happen?.

“In addition to Bascuñana, Anticorrupción proposes that the two Territorial Directors declare during the time these events occurred, José Vicente García and José Ángel Sánchez Navajas, and the General Director of Human Resources between 2001 and 2012, José Cano, who authorized the assignment of Bascuñana to the Territorial Direction of Health in Alicante, but only during the years 2007 and 2008.”

Independence is the only way forward now for the coast. It will not happen overnight, but, in the next local elections, which is Sunday 28th May 2023, could be the start of that journey, but only if everybody who is eligible, comes out and votes.

Next we can help you to make sure that you are on the register BUT YOU MUST DECLARE YOUR INTENTION TO VOTE.