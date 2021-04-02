Tom goes for ‘gold’ at Carlisle





Hughes plethora of fancies lead by Wetlands

By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Midgley goes for gold at Carlisle on Saturday in the Conditional Jockeys Class 5 Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 1 furlong.

Tom is up on David Thompson trained five-year-old Coup De Gold (1.38) claiming 7lbs, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Coup De Gold, who has raced in Class 4 company a plethora of times, finished third of nine at Southwell (C6) in March over 1m 4f; having finished second behind Dan Skelton trained Proschema, when sixth in a C4 over 2m in January.

Donald McCain junior trained Donladd ridden by Brian Hughes goes to post as favourite.

Bird On The Wire (2.13) trained by McCain and ridden by Hughes is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Wetlands (2.48) Nicky Richards and ridden by Hughes; Licklighter (3.23), Galuppi and Show Promise (ew). Kalaharry (4.33) (ew). Artic Quest (5.05) (ew). Pistol (5.40) (ew).

Main image:

Tom Midgley goes for gold at Carlisle on Coup De Gold (1.38).

