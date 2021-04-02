Police Carrying out Speed Checks over Easter





Torrevieja local police will be conducting speed checks in various locations during the Easter period, using the latest Velolaser speed detecting equipment,

The speed checks will be conducted throughout the day at various times and will concentrate on the following locations:

Road next to Torrealmendros direction Torreta III.

Calle Efrén Gutiérrez Mateo in both directions.

Carretera del Torrejón road in both directions.

Avda. Desiderio Rodríguez in both directions.

Calle Gabriela Mistral in both directions.

Avda. Gregorio Marañón in both directions.

Avda. Cortes Valencianas in both directions.

Avda. París between Avda. Baleares and Avda. De la Mancha in both directions.

Avda. De la Mancha in both directions.

Avda. Alfredo Nóbel in both directions.