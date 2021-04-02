Podemos Headquarters in Cartagena attacked with Molotov cocktails





The Podemos offices in Cartagena were attacked on Thursday night after someone broke a window and threw a Molotov cocktail into the building setting fire to the left wing party headquarters and causing major damage.

The outside of the building was also daubed with graffiti.

Although the incident was caught on camera it was only the outbreak of the fire that could be clearly seen. The perpetrator was able to keep himself out of shot.

The incident was denounced by the regional coordinator of the party, Javier Sánchez Serna. In security cameras it can be seen how, after breaking the window glass, someone throws an incendiary device that immediately causes a fire to start inside the facilities.

“Tonight, the extreme right has gone a step further and attacked the headquarters of Podemos Cartagena with explosive material. A few months ago PP and VOX refused to support a statement condemning an earlier attack, “Sánchez Serna declared on his Twitter profile.

This news was echoed by the national leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias , who condemned the attack: “The street terrorism of the ultras is not going to intimidate us, he said. “We will continue to stand up for democracy, freedom of expression and social justice”.

The PSOE leader, Diego Conesa, also expressed his support for the purple party sending a message to the Executive of Fernando López Miras : ” The regional institutions cannot continue overlook the hate speech of the extreme right,” he said.