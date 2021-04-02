New Telephone Number for Urban Cleaning Department





The Department of Urban Cleaning of the Torrevieja City Council is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Mondays and Tuesdays, at the municipal offices located at Avda. Dr. Gregorio Marañón, nº 3.

Those who wish to contact the department by phone can do so by calling the new phone number 673 004 814, where they can report all kinds of incidents that have to do with glass containers, (yellow) recycling containers, organic matter containers, request for new containers or transfer or removal of existing ones, communication of all kinds of incidents with the cleaning of sidewalks, cleaning of roads, street cleaning, cleaning of beaches, incidents on furniture and belongings abandoned on public roads.

Finally, the mayor of Urban Cleaning, Carmen Gómez, recalls that the telephone number for the free collection of furniture and appliances is 966 70 23 90.