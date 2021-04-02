Mullins’ Elimay tipped to win BoyleSports Leopardstown Listed Mares Chase





Party time for Codd in Fairyhouse Listed Mares

Alston Jabbarockie and Fox Hill duo Musselburgh bid

Sir Michael Stoute Samoot Wolverhampton raid

By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins saddles Elimay (2.20) with M. P Walsh up, tipped to win the BoyleSports Listed Mares Chase on Saturday at Leopardstown over 2m 5f, noted when second at the Cheltenham Festival last month, beaten 1/2 length in the Paddy Power G2 Chase.

Jamie Codd is up on Party Central (4.40) at Fairyhouse tipped to land the Listed Mares Flat race over 2 miles, noted when beaten a neck at Leopardstown in Grade Two last time out.

Eric Alston trained duo Jabbarockie (3.00) and Fox Hill (4.11) both ridden by Jason Hart are tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Musselburgh.

Eton College (1.50) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Franny Norton is tipped each-way in the C3 Betway Musselburgh 7f Silver Arrow Handicap, under 8st 11lb.

Marco Botti saddles top weight Cosmic George (5.20) tipped to win the attheraces.com Handicap over 1m 4f at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting, with Daniel Muscutt up.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Samoot (6.30) ridden by Richard Kingscote is tipped to land the 5f Fillies Novices Stakes.

Kingscote is up Zayrian (7.00) selected each-way, noted when making headway approaching final furlong at Wolverhampton last month.

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Khunan. 1.50 Eton College (ew). 2.25 Forest Falcon. 3.00 Jabbarockie (ew). 3.35 Stargazer (ew). 4.11 Fox Hill (ew). 4.46 Ayr Poet.

FAIRYHOUSE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Saltwind. 1.45 Jury Duty. 2.20 Elimay. 2.55 Kavanagh’s Corner. 3.30 Capodanno (ew). 4.05 Gua De Large (ew). 4.40 Party Central. 5.15 Harry Alonzo.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.49 King Athestan (ew). 5.20 Cosmic George. 5.55 Samoot. 6.30 Grey Galleon. 7.00 Zayrian (ew). 7.30 Nine Elms. 8.00 Never Said Nothing. 8.30 Weloof, Pope Gregory (ew).

