Castles Expo Opens in Torrevieja





The MARQ exhibition “Guardianes de Piedra. Los Castillos de Alicante” has been inaugurated in Torrevieja where, following its spirit of itinerancy, it will remain open to the public until June.

The Vistalegre Municipal Hall hosted the presentation of the sample that includes a selection of 84 fortifications in the province.

The inauguration was chaired by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and by the first vice president of the Provincial Council and deputy for Culture, Julia Parra. In addition, the event was attended by the director of MARQ, Manuel Olcina, the managing director of the CV-MARQ Foundation, José Alberto Cortés, the curator of the exhibition, José Luis Menéndez, and Manuel Villalgordo, representative of the Fundación Banco Sabadell, sponsor of the exhibition.

The proposal is structured in five routes that roughly coincide with the delimitations of the great Alicante regions: the Castles of the Inner Border centreed on the Vinalopó Valley, where Villena and the Castles of la Atalaya and Salvatierra have a special role; the Castles of the Mountain, which includes the regions of L’Alcoià-Comtat; the Castles of the Border of Fear that focuses on the defences of Las Marinas de Alicante; the Clau del Regne, which is located in L’Alacantí; and Los Castillos de Tudemir, which refers to the Vega Baja.

In addition, the project includes explanations of each of the 84 fortifications with small details and elements that can be found in them, as well as brief historical references.