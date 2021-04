Torrevieja´s auditorium will host a concert by the symphony orchestra on 8 May, playing 8 Seasons by Vivaldi.

Ticket can be purchased at the OST office at 23 Blasco Ibáñez Street, every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm, on Wednesday at the Virgen del Carmen from 11.00 to 14.00, on the Auditorium website https://auditoriotorrevieja.com/ or two hours before the Concert at the Auditorium Box Office.