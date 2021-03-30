



The Orihuela Council has organised an urban poetic exhibition, using vinyl patches installed on the ground as a format. This is a way of holding exhibitions in the open air and bringing culture closer to the public in a safe way.

The exhibition is a journey through Spanish poetry, from the Pre-Renaissance to the present day, from Jorge Manrique to Carmen Conde, from Florencia Pinar to Miguel Hernández.

Councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, has explained that “this is a brief selection of poets and poems that crosses time, reminding us of the great authors that we have, allowing us to enjoy works that will make us appreciate their literature in a more beautiful, global, egalitarian and equitable way ”.

The exhibition is located on the Primer Andén de la Avenida Teodomiro de Orihuela and on the Esplanade in Playa Flamenca.