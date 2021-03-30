



Councillor, Domingo Paredes, has formally announced the start of the Twelfth edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Awards in Torrevieja which will run for the next six months, through to 16 September 2021.

The initiative is intended to reward people with entrepreneurial skills who have started a new business, by providing support and backing for their new business activity, so that it serves as a stimulus for the creation of new companies and new jobs contributing toward the economy of the municipality of Torrevieja.

The competition is specifically aimed, however, at services related to the tourism sector, local commerce, new technologies, conservation and rehabilitation of buildings, environment, sports, leisure and free time with 12,000 euro in prize money.

Entrants must be registered in the municipality of Torrevieja and be no more than 35 years of age as of September 16, 2021 (date on which the deadline for submission to this contest ends).