New facilities for Orihuela Costa’s Municipal Sports Centre





Two new rooms have been opened in the Playa Flamenca Sports Centre in recent days, one equipped with exercise bikes and the other, a multifunctional room, for general sports activities.

The Councilor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, visited the new rooms on Monday stating that “with the completion of these works we are fulfilling our commitment to provide the best sports facilities to the residents of Orihuela Costa”.

The commissioning of these two rooms has been carried out at a cost of € 41,763.

The Municipal Sports Centre has an area of ​​24,000 m² that includes three paddle tennis courts, two tennis courts, two sports courts, a 25-meter swimming pool, an artificial turf football field, a multipurpose hall and a 550 metre running track.