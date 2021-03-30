



By Andrew Atkinson

Dozens of people who flew into Alicante-Elche airport from Manchester Airport on Monday, 29 Marchto fly have been sent back home, allegedly for not having a Residencia card.

According to ‘We Love Spain Live’, featured on BigFM news, entry will not be permitted at Alicante-Elche airport without the Residencia card.

A message on the We Love Spain Live entry on the Big FM Facebook page from one listener said: “As I found out firsthand today (Monday) they are not letting anyone into Spain – without the Card.

“Even though you have all the correct documents that are listed by the UK Government you will be turned back without your Residencia card. “This has just happened this morning (Monday) to 40 people flying out of Manchester to Alicante.

“At Manchester, documents were checked by Ryanair staff and said to be ok so people were allowed to fly. When they arrived at Alicante, however, passengers were then told they cannot enter Spain without their Residencia cards – and they were put back on the plane they just got off, and sent back to Manchester.

It included people with Residencia applications in process as well as letters from the Spanish authorities confirming their TIE cards were ready for collection..

“I can’t tell you if it’s the UK Government at fault, or the Spanish. But what I can tell you is that the Spanish at Alicante airport do not even look at your documents – if you have no Residencia card.

“That’s how it stands as from today (Monday). I know, as my husband was on that flight with all his necessary documents.”

Councillor for Foreign Residents, Darren Parmenter, wrote, “For information, I have raised this with the British Consulate today and they are aware of these issues. It won’t be the first time that someone ‘in authority’ at airports has not been fully aware of the rules and regulations currently in force.”

Meanwhile, it is mandatory to provide a negative PCR test to enter Spain but many people are failing to do so and as such, over 900 antigen tests have been carried out at Alicante-Elche airport to passengers arriving since late November.

Four passengers have been found COVID-19 positive. They were immediately placed under the Health authority and reportedly fined up to €3,000 which is the standard rate in Spain. They were then required to isolate in a hotel for 10 days, at their own expense.

The UK Government has banned travelling to Spain without a valid reason with a £5,000 fine imposed for anyone breaking the law.

The UK government covid19 guidance can be found at the following link: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-declaration-form-for-international-travel#permitted-reasons-for-international-travel