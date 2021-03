After more than three months without a game Torrevieja Women returned to action last weekend with a convincing 3-0 win against C.A.T. Aspe.

Two first half strikes by Celia and Cris gave the home side a two-goal lead at the interval which was increased midway through the second period by Laura.

The game was also notable because of a confident debut performance from new addition Maria who showed herself to be a great addition to the Torrevieja squad.