Weekend ‘Winter Beach’, Activities on Orihuela Costa





The fifth edition of ‘The Winter Beach’ is now underway in Cala Cerrada and in La Caleta in Cabo Roig, following its launch by the councillor for beaches, Luisa Boné.

On Saturdays and Sundays, from through to 13 Jun, at La Caleta beach in Cabo Roig, you can take part in Paddel Surfing and Canoeing starting at 11 am. The water activities are aimed at users over 8 years of age and a wetsuit suit is necessary for all participants.

Alternatively, for those who want to learn how to surf, lessons will be held at Cala Cerrada beach close to La Zenia Hotel, every Saturday from April 3 to May 29, starting at 9 am.

This activity is aimed at beginner and intermediate levels from 6 years of age. Again, participants need to take with them a wetsuit.

All activities are free and information will be provided every week through the Orihuela Council Beaches and Youth Facebook pages which will list dates and the corresponding activities.

Luisa Boné, said that “we are back again this spring with ‘The Winter Beach’ taking advantage of the magnificent climate in our area, to be able to continue enjoying activities in the best environment we have, our beaches and with the aim of de-seasonalising the activities”.

A total of 33 water and sports activities have been scheduled for the spring-summer season, although the Yoga and Pilates activities scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays in La Caleta are postponed for the time being, due to restrictions.