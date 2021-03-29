



By Andrew Atkinson

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation (FFCV), through a decision by its Board of Directors, has decided to modify the second round of some of the territorial competitions, to adapt them to the circumstances caused by recent stoppages.

The FFCV has made details public through Circular 33 (Football) and Circular 34 (Futsal) on their website:

COMPETITION FORMATS F11;

CONFERENCES MODIFIED FORMATS F11; COMPETITION FORMATS F8; CONFERENCES MODIFIED FORMATS F8.

“The main change is that some of these competitions, to ensure their completion with the existing dates, will play a reduced second round, with matches between the first few teams to dispute promotion and matches between the last few to avoid relegation,” said a spokesperson from FFCV.

“The postponement of games forced by the Generalitat Valenciana’s prohibition of territorial competitions in recent months leaves fewer dates than necessary to finish all the leagues in a comfortable way.

“That is why the FFCV wants to ensure that the competitions end without forcing people to play on many inter-weekly dates and without extending the competition in July,” added the spokesperson.