



Add a little surprise to the garden with beautiful yellow fuzzy flowers

Every garden needs a foliage plant to act as a contrast for its colourful blooms, and Silver Dust is the for any colour scheme and looks fantastic in all kinds of containers, including hanging baskets and window boxes.

Their silvery leaves look stunning when paired with cool coloured flowers, such as purple and blue, but, also pair well with the hot colours of red and orange.

It’s an old-fashioned tender perennial that’s drought tolerance and pest-free that adds lots of dazzle. More mature Silver Dust plants may add a little surprise to your garden as they sometimes produce beautiful yellow fuzzy flowers.

Thriving in hot, sunny climates and full sun, it will help them stay compact and keep their fabulous silver foliage colour. Plants growing in shade will be leggy and produce fewer hairs, that give them their silvery colour.

Silver Dust isn’t fussy with soil type, as they will adapt, however, good drainage is key for healthy plants.

The fuzzy hairs that gives Silver Dust its shine also helps the plant in periods of drought and can get by with one inch of water per week, to keep it growing strong. Note, excessive watering can cause root rot.

Silver Dust plants only need supplemental fertilisers when planted in areas of very poor soil. It’s best to feed and improve the soil at the same time, by adding organic matter like well-rotted manure or leaf mould.

You can propagate Silver Dust by taking cuttings in the spring, when plants are putting out the most rapid new growth.

Simply cut off a 6-inch stem, strip the leaves from the base and insert into moist potting soil. Keep moist and warm until new leaves begin to grow, then transplant as desired.

Ingestion of Silver Dust can cause minor illness like diarrhoea or vomiting. The sap of the plant may also cause a rash.