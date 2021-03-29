



All the fans had to pass same-day Covid-19 screening

By Andrew Atkinson

Five thousand music fans attended a rock concert in Barcelona on Saturday after passing a same-day Covid-19 screening.

The gig was put in place to test the plan’s effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of coronavirus at large cultural events.

Spanish band Love of Lesbian has special permission of the country’s health authorities at a time when the rest of Spain is limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces.

Concert attendees will be able to mix freely, while wearing face masks.

People with heart disease, cancer, or those who have been in contact with someone infected by Covid-19 in recent weeks were asked not to sign up for the concert.

Ticket-buyers chose between three venues in Barcelona where they must undergo a quick antigen test on Saturday morning. Those with negative results get a code on their mobile phone, validating their ticket for the show at the city’s Palau Sant Jordi starting at 7pm.

Organisers say it is the first commercial event of this size held in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is sold out. Tickets, ranging from €23-€28 (£19.70-£24), include the cost of the test and the high-quality face mask that is obligatory, except when eating or drinking at designated areas.

The concert is backed by local authorities and by experts from Barcelona’s Fight Aids and Infectious Diseases Foundation, which also organised a case study around a smaller concert of 500 people in December.

They said the results of that preliminary case study showed that pre-screening with antigen tests and the use of face masks succeeded in preventing infections at the concert, despite there being no social distancing rules.

“This is another small step toward being able to hold concerts and cultural events” during the pandemic, said Dr Boris Revollo, the virologist involved in the design of the health protocols.

Concert attendees have agreed that public health authorities can inform Revollo’s team if they come down with coronavirus in the weeks after the concert.

Revollo’s team will do an analysis of infection rates among the 5,000 attendees compared with that of the general population to see if there are any discrepancies that could point to contagion at the concert.

Love of Lesbian Spanish indie pop band were nominated for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Spanish Act at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Their album ‘La noche eterna los días no vividos’ reached number 1 in 2012.